Clay Mixers, or Pugmills, or Both?

Clay Mixers & Pugmills: Function

What do you need? If all you want to do is mix your own clay, you need a mixer at a minimum. If you want a mixer that empties itself, go for the mixer/pugmill or a mixer with a tilting hopper. If you need clay that’s ready to throw without any further wedging, you’ll need a de-airing pugmill either as a standalone machine or as part of a mixer/pugmill. If your concern is just recycling, a pugmill or a mixer/pugmill can do the job but you’ll need to ask the dealer about what condition the clay has to be in before it can be processed, for example, stiff, bone dry, slurry, etc.

Clay Mixers & Pugmills: Capacity

You don’t want to overestimate your needs and purchase a machine you’ll only use once or twice a year, or one that won’t keep up with your requirements. Manufacturers make machines of varying capacities and rate them by batch-mixing sizes (in pounds), mixing rates (pounds/hour), and pugging rates (pounds/hour). In addition to these rates, you’ll need to consider times for batching, unloading and wedging to get an idea of total clay throughput.

Clay Mixers & Pugmills: Ventilation

If you’re planning to mix clay, you’ll need a ventilation system to control dust even if the clay mixer has a tight fitting lid on the hopper. There are dust collection systems available or you may have an existing system to tie into. Caution: Even with a ventilation system, you’ll still need to wear a respirator when working with dry materials.

Clay Mixers & Pugmills: Electrical Requirements

Larger machines have larger motors and hence draw more power. And if you opt for separate a separate mixer and pugmill, you’ll need to allow for two machines. Find out how much service you have (in amps) and whether your system can handle the additional draw (this is not usually a problem, but worth knowing in advance). You’ll also need to know whether you have single phase (residential) or 3 phase (commercial/schools) service as this affects the type of motor.