A Plethora of Purple: Glaze Recipes for Earthenware, Stoneware and Porcelain

Purple is one of my favorite colors. From pale lavender to deep eggplant there are so many gorgeous purple hues. Yet, browsing through the Ceramic Arts Daily archives, I noticed that we don’t have a whole lot of purple glaze recipes posted. Well, today I am going to remedy that situation.

In today’s post, an excerpt from Linda Bloomfield’s Colour in Glazes, I am presenting a plethora of purple glazes – from low fire earthenware recipes to mid-range and high fire stoneware and porcelain, there should be something for everyone interested in making some purple pottery! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Several Great Recipes for Purple Glazes

Purple can be made by adding a small amount of cobalt to a chrome-pink tin glaze, or by adding manganese and cobalt to an alkaline glaze. Cobalt turns lavender-blue in magnesium glazes (containing talc or dolomite), and an intense purple-blue can be obtained in high-cobalt barium matt glazes. Purple can also be obtained from copper oxide in barium matt earthenware glazes. Manganese dioxide will produce plum purples, particularly with cobalt in high-alkaline, low-alumina glazes. Neodymium oxide produces a pale violet in alkaline glazes, particularly those containing barium or lithium, which increase the solubility of the neodymium. Nickel gives dark aubergine purple in barium glazes. If cobalt or rutile is added to a copper red glaze, purple can be obtained in reduction.

**First published in March 2014

Purple Glaze Recipes – Cone 04 Earthenware (above)

Purple Glaze Recipes – Cone 8 – 9 Stoneware (above)

Purple Glaze Recipes – Cone 6 – 8 Porcelain, Oxidation (below)