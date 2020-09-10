How to Hang a Plate Without a Built-in Hanging Mechanism

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Handmade plates make great wall art. But there have been more times than I care to admit that I forgot to create a hanging mechanism on plates I have made until it was too late. And not all potters automatically add this feature to their plates, so there have been times when I wanted to hang a plate, but couldn’t. Or at least I thought I couldn’t.

In today’s post, an excerpt from his new video A Professional’s Guide to Hanging Ceramic Art, Adam Chau demonstrates how to use a great tool that you can find online to hang plates that don’t have a hanging mechanism. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This clip was excerpted from A Professional’s Guide to Hanging Ceramic Art, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.