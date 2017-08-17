Ceramic Sculpture

Two Ways to Sculpt Eyes on a Ceramic Figure

• August 17, 2017 • Add Comment

Sculpting eyes

When sculpting the human head, Melisa Cadell starts with a thick cylinder so she is able to add volume and life both from the inside and outside. In this post, an excerpt from her video Figure Sculpting in Clay, Melisa demonstrates two ways to approach the eyes when sculpting in this manner. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

cadell_finished

To learn more about Melisa Cadell or to see more images of her work, please visit www.melisacadell.com.

