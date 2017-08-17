Two Ways to Sculpt Eyes on a Ceramic Figure

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

When sculpting the human head, Melisa Cadell starts with a thick cylinder so she is able to add volume and life both from the inside and outside. In this post, an excerpt from her video Figure Sculpting in Clay, Melisa demonstrates two ways to approach the eyes when sculpting in this manner. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

