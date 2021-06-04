Two Simple Ways to Get Started on Sculpting a Bust

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

If you think sculpting a bust in clay seems like a difficult endeavor, you’ll feel differently after watching today’s video clip. In this clip, an excerpt from Figure Sculpting in Clay, Melisa Cadell explains two incredibly simple ways to rough out a torso. One starts out with a basic pottery form that everybody is familiar with: a cylinder. The other harkens back to playing with paper dolls! When you approach sculpture in such simple ways, suddenly sculpting the figure doesn’t seem so intimidating! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Figure Sculpting in Clay, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Melisa Cadell or to see more images of her work, please visit www.melisacadell.com.

**First published in 2015.