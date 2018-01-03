Testing the Limits of Porcelain in Wheel Thrown, Altered and Carved Sculptures

Jennifer McCurdy has been working with porcelain for over twenty five years and for the last several years, she has been really putting it to the test structurally. She has been experimenting with how thin high fire porcelain can be before it collapses in the kiln and how much it can be cut away and still maintain structural integrity. The results of these experiments are stunning sculptures that reflect the movement of the potter’s wheel and the fire of the kiln. Today, Jennifer demonstrates her techniques from the initial thrown form to the lighter-than-air finished piece. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Jennifer McCurdy or see more images of her work, visit www.jennifermccurdy.com.

**First published in 2009