New Talking Clay Field Trip Webinar to Janice Jakielski’s Studio

• September 14, 2021 • Add Comment

 

We are thrilled to announce our next Talking Clay Field Trip webinar to visit Janice Jakielski in her studio in Sutton, Massachusetts!

Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, our field trips are a great way to get an intimate look into the studios and processes of some great artists. We’ll chat with Janice about the ideas behind her exquisite sculptural work, as well as get a glimpse into her fascinating tape casting process and design ideas!

This free webinar will be held on Thursday, September 23rd, at 13pm EDT USA. A recording of this webinar will be available a few days following the event.

Did we mention, it’s free? Save your spot today! 

 

