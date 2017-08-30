How to Sculpt Mammal Heads in Clay

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

As both an animal lover and a clay lover (not to mention a big fan of the lovely Lisa Naples), I really enjoyed Lisa’s Narrative Animal Sculpture video.

For this clip, I’m sharing a (much-condensed) clip in which Lisa demonstrates sculpting a rabbit’s head – but as she points out, the process can be applied to all mammals with special attention paid to the unique features of each one. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Narrative Animal Sculpture: Telling Stories with Clay and Found Objects, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lisanaples.com/ceramics.