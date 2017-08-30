How to Sculpt Mammal Heads in Clay

As both an animal lover and a clay lover (not to mention a big fan of the lovely Lisa Naples), I really enjoyed Lisa’s Narrative Animal Sculpture video.
For this clip, I’m sharing a (much-condensed) clip in which Lisa demonstrates sculpting a rabbit’s head – but as she points out, the process can be applied to all mammals with special attention paid to the unique features of each one. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Narrative Animal Sculpture: Telling Stories with Clay and Found Objects, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!
To learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lisanaples.com/ceramics.
so simple n beautiful…thanks for sharing…
very interesting –she used a metal cone for the body—not seen that before—-i make animal totems
Excellent video and teaching in every way! Thanks so much.
Wonderful, thank you. I learned a lot in a few minutes.
Excellent tutorial …. definitely going to give this a go ! Thanks so much.
Lisa Naples, Narrative Animal Sculpture: Tried, without success, all day Friday (after purchasing the download version early Friday) to Get the download version of Lisa Naples, Narrative Animal Sculpture video. Made several calls and sent several emails throughout the day, but never received the download confirmation email.
If it was me, and I knew what I do now, I’d wait until next week before purchasing any downloads. There definitely seems to be a problem. Jus’ Sayin’
This is so beautiful – thankyou for sharing your technique. Can I ask what type of clay is being used? It looks so soft and pliable. I’m new to handbuilding but the clay I’ve been using isn’t so smooth. thanks!
Thanks everyone for your comments! Kerrie, I’m using a custom red body that I developed myself. I’ve used many commercial bodies while teaching around the country though and find that if you ask for a “red earthenware containing no aggregate (no sand or grog)” you’ll get something akin to my body. Best, Lisa
Hi Karen Tremmel,
Thanks for sending us an message. We apologize for the technical issues you were facing from your download. A staff member from Ceramic Arts Daily sent you a new email confirmation yesterday (July 21), were you able to receive your new download?
If not, please let us know. We want you to be able to enjoy your new download!
Best,
The Ceramic Arts Daily Team
editorial@ceramics.org
Thankyou for the info about the clay Lisa – have just downloaded your video, can’t wait to watch the whole thing.
Excellent, beautiful and so special for me. Thanks so much.
Thank you so much Lisa. It is a brilliant video. Clear,fast and beautifully effective.
You are a star.
All the Best
Maria Bendixen