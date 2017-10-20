Functional Art: How to Make a Vase that is Like Sculpture for the Table Top

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Jerilyn Virden makes sculpture and functional pottery, but there is some crossover between the two. Many of her functional pieces could hold their own as sculpture, but are also perfectly capable of performing the function of holding or containing something.

In today’s video, an excerpt from her video Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, Jerilyn shows how she makes what she calls a puzzle vase. Sure, you could make a regular old vase, but this vase becomes an interactive conversation piece that is truly an example of functional art. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

A Great Functional Art Idea for the Tabletop

This clip was excerpted from Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Jerilyn Virden or to see more images of her work, please visit www.borealisstudios.com/.