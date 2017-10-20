Ceramic Sculpture

Functional Art: How to Make a Vase that is Like Sculpture for the Table Top

• October 20, 2017 • Read Comments (4)

virden-puzzle-695w

Jerilyn Virden makes sculpture and functional pottery, but there is some crossover between the two. Many of her functional pieces could hold their own as sculpture, but are also perfectly capable of performing the function of holding or containing something.

In today’s video, an excerpt from her video Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, Jerilyn shows how she makes what she calls a puzzle vase. Sure, you could make a regular old vase, but this vase becomes an interactive conversation piece that is truly an example of functional art. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

A Great Functional Art Idea for the Tabletop

This clip was excerpted from Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

 

 

To learn more about Jerilyn Virden or to see more images of her work, please visit www.borealisstudios.com/.

Comments
  • Peggy B.

    Thanks for sharing that tutorial. So elegant and simple.
    I was lucky to have attended a weeklong workshop with Jerilyn and I learned so much!
    She’s a wonderful intructor.

  • Margaret W.

    unfortunately in Australia so cannot attend tutorials but looking forward to receiving DVD’s from this wonderful tutor

  • Shirley Z.

    Thanks for a great tutorial…what are you using to work on? I see a board but don’t know what it’s made of.

    • Ash N.

      Hi Shirley, Jerilyn is building on top of a drywall board. The edges are taped to prevent contamination of her clay.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image

Send this to a friend