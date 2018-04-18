Creating Expressive Features in Animal Sculptures

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

People have been using clay to tell stories since the dawn of history. Lisa Naples tells stories in both her functional pots and ceramic sculpture. In her video, Narrative Animal Sculpture, she concentrates mainly on the latter, sharing all of the secrets to sculpting convincing animal forms in clay.

In this clip, Lisa shows a great technique for an expressive mouth on a goat. So fun! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Narrative Animal Sculpture with Lisa Naples, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit http://www.lisanaples.com/ceramics/.

**First published in 2014