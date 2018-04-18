Creating Expressive Features in Animal Sculptures

People have been using clay to tell stories since the dawn of history. Lisa Naples tells stories in both her functional pots and ceramic sculpture. In her video, Narrative Animal Sculpture, she concentrates mainly on the latter, sharing all of the secrets to sculpting convincing animal forms in clay.
In this clip, Lisa shows a great technique for an expressive mouth on a goat. So fun! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Narrative Animal Sculpture with Lisa Naples, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!
To learn more about Lisa Naples or to see more images of her work, please visit http://www.lisanaples.com/ceramics/.
Thant you very much for sharing your knowledges. A very good demonstration of your know how. I enjoy seeing this video and I am going to see the others on line.
You do great work going to try. Thanks
Thank you for this video and I have just ordered your DVD so i’m really looking forward to getting it. You are very inspiring. Thank you
Good, clear explanation. Thanks!
Thank you for sharing. This was very helpful. I never thought about making the teeth first. It looks more realistic. Did you study animal anatomy in order to know how to create these excellent figures? I love your work. I’m unemployed right now, but as soon as I get back on my feet I will buy your book.
Great video, though! You do beautiful work. 🙂 I just know random facts about goats. LOL
That’s a true statement Gisele (in the “real” world)! And in the world of make-believe, decisions such as giving a goat upper teeth are made in service to the story. My particular animals tell human tales so sometimes show up with human attributes. For me, anatomy is more of a ‘guideline’ than a rule.
Guess I should clarify. Goats don’t have top front teeth.
Goats don’t have top teeth…