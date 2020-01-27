Three Helpful Tips for Operating a Sustainable Pottery Studio





Using materials mined from the earth and kilns fueled primarily by fossil fuels, it is challenging to have a sustainable pottery practice. But there are definitely things that can be done to lessen your impact.

In this post, an excerpt from the Ceramics Monthly archives, Maggie Furtak gives some very practical advice for those who are hoping to build a more sustainable pottery studio. What’s great is that these ideas not only lessen your environmental impact, they also save you money! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Kilns

Get a model with the thickest brick you can find. The extra insulation will pay for itself. Consider buying a kiln rated for higher temperatures than you need. It will sail easily through glaze firings. Use the smallest model that meets your needs, so you never run it half full to meet a deadline.

If you need to replace a cracking kiln lid, upgrade to thicker brick on the new one. Reuse the old lid stacked between the bottom of the kiln and the stand to make a double bottom. You may need to drill some holes for your vent system. For my kiln, a thicker lid and double bottom reduced electricity use by 14% and glaze firings now finish two hours faster.

Many neighborhoods experience voltage drops during times of peak energy consumption, which will slow down your firings. Ask your utility about off-peak hours. Starting your kiln early to beat energy rush-hour can result in shorter firings and thus save energy. I start at 6am for best results. Weather is also important. Air conditioners, space heaters, and electric radiators are energy hogs. Plan ahead to avoid firing on especially hot or cold days. Take good notes and use the patterns in your kiln log for future planning. Your data set will save energy while firing, and yield consistent, predictable firings.

Water

Water can be reused almost infinitely in the studio with some planning. As a side benefit, your sink won’t plug up with clay. Fill a bucket with clean water and throw pots. When you’re done, clean your tools in the bucket, and tip the sludgy water into a big tub to settle overnight. In the morning, siphon clear water from the top for throwing, wiping down shelves, cleaning tools, etc. Repeat! If you just need a little water, dip a sponge in the clear water at the top of the tub instead of siphoning. When the clay sludge in the tub begins to accumulate, recycle it into new clay.







2 A second-hand electric kiln runs efficiently with regular element changes, a new 3-inch-thick lid, and double bottom. Firing to cone 6 takes 70 kWh and just over 7 hours on average.







3 Throwing water poured back into the tub at the end of the day will settle by morning to restart the studio water cycle. For every 100 pounds of clay you throw, you’ll get about 20 pounds back by recycling trimmings and throwing water.

**First published in 2017.