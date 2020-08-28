Talking Clay Field Trip to Virgil Ortiz’s Studio

It’s time for our next Talking Clay Field Trip Webinar! Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, this field trip will be heading to the Cochiti Pueblo, New Mexico, studio of Virgil Ortiz, one of the most innovative potters of our time!

Following in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother—both renowned Pueblo potters—Virgil keeps Cochiti pottery traditions alive, but transforms them into a contemporary vision that embraces his Pueblo history and culture and merges it with apocalyptic themes, science fiction, and his own storytelling.

In this sure-to-be fascinating conversation, you’ll learn about the history of Virgil’s work, his family and Cochiti traditional works, as well get a taste of how he constructs and carves a bust. You’ll also learn how Virgil began to incorporate the history of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt into his practice to educate people on a history that few non-indigenous people know.