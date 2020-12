We are thrilled to announce our next Talking Clay Field Trip to visit Ching Yuan Chang in his studio in Tainan City, Taiwan! Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, we’ll chat with Ching Yuan about his efforts to put Taiwanese ceramics on the world stage and how his culture affects his work. Plus Ching Yuan will demonstrate how he slab builds a jar using thin textured slabs! This free webinar will be held on Thursday, December 17th, at 10 am EST USA. Click the button below to register.