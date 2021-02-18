Ceramic Artists

Take a Talking Clay Field Trip to Austin, Texas!

Visit Lisa Orr in her studio in Austin, Texas!

February 18, 2021

We are thrilled to announce our next Talking Clay Field Trip webinar to visit Lisa Orr in her studio in Austin, Texas! Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, our field trips are a great way to get an intimate look into the studios and processes of some great artists. We’ll chat with Lisa about her approach to achieving fresh, lively, spontaneous forms and surfaces that work well together! We’ll also discuss Lisa’s admiration of historic lead-glazed pottery and how she translates those influences into her alkaline glazed work.

This free webinar will be held on Thursday, February 25th, at 12-1:15 pm EST USA. A recording of this webinar will be available in a few days following the event. Click the button below to register.

