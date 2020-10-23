Take a Sneak Peek at the November/December 2020 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This issue is all about functional tableware—serving both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes. Dandee Pattee writes about fellow potter Mandy Henebry’s handbuilt and stencil-decorated salt-and-pepper shaker sets. Donna Gardner Striar teaches us the delicate art of layering brush strokes to produce nature-inspired patterns. Sara Ballek demonstrates adding relief patterns to the surfaces of pots. Phillip Finder, inspired by Modernism, forms an inset lidded jar with a dynamic but subtle surface.

Rhonda Willers returns with a tripartite vessel with Peruvian-inspired connections. And, David Scott Smith takes us on a journey through New Orleans as he makes clay pressings for bisque molds on location to construct some truly unique teapots. All that plus tips for boosting wholesale business, modifying commercial underglazes, and handbuilding jewelry beads. Happy making!