Take a Sneak Peek at the November 2020 issue of Ceramics Monthly!

Figurative and narrative sculptures and vessels allow artists and viewers to both express and explore diverse perspectives. In today’s world, this exploration can help us empathize with how others feel and move through the world, so we can better understand and connect with one another. This issue brings together insights on the work of several artists who skillfully blend storytelling with sensitive handling of materials to create human, animal, and hybrid sculptural and utilitarian forms in clay.