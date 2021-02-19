Ceramic Artists

Take a Sneak Peek at the March/April 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

February 19, 2021

The March/April 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated is here! This issue is all about handbuilding! Discover fresh perspectives from ceramic artists on coil building, slab construction, decorating techniques, and more.


Ariana Heinzman coil builds planters with a distinctive surface design, and Catherine Satterlee demonstrates her Japanese inspired, slab-built bottle. Leilani Trinka shows us how to make delicate porcelain perfume vials, and Emilie Bouvet-Boisclair gets us ready for spring with a pinch-formed watering pitcher. Shana Salaff returns with a clever soap dish on a catch tray to keep bar soap dry and Amanda Bury press molds a flask to keep our whistles wet. Plus, advice on working with galleries, approaches to underglaze trailing, and tips for success with porcelain. See what else you’ll find by clicking below!

