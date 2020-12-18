Take a Sneak Peek at the January/February 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

The January/February issue of Pottery Making Illustrated focuses on alternative forming methods. Sometimes, the only barrier to making something in clay is finding the right approach or technique and potters thrive on learning inventive ways to create beautiful and meaningful objects.

In this issue, Heidi Tarver shows us how manipulating patterns with a computer can lead to layered surfaces; Alan Johnson flirts with the fine line between vessel and sculpture; Bill Schran shares how plastic templates normally used in handbuilding can make wheel-thrown production pottery easier; Fiona Byrne-Sutton develops intriguing new clay bodies with a bit of botany and geology knowledge; and Maia Leppo and Jen Allen combine forces to teach each other, and us, how to make well-designed ceramic jewelry with only a few extra tools. See what else you’ll find by clicking below!