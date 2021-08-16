Ceramic Artists

Take a Look at the September/October 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

The September/October 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated is here! In this issue, discover fresh perspectives and updated techniques on glazing and surface treatments.

If you are looking for inspiration, the projects and techniques in this issue have you covered. This issue delivers new ideas in glazing, mark making, Chinese brush strokes, stamping, masking, and more. And be sure to check out Pottery Illustrated, filled with potluck dish ideas to both submit to the contest and to make for your next ceramics-focused get-together. Cheers! See what else you’ll find by clicking below!

