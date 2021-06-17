Take a Look at the July/August 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

The July/August 2021 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated is here! This issue is all about tools. Discover fresh perspectives on making and using tools for all ceramic skill levels.

Elizabeth Paley raids her kitchen for mark-making tools and uses them to alter the surfaces of her wheel-thrown vessels. Karen Bouse harnesses personal experiences to create dimensional tile paintings. Grace DePledge draws on her love of nature and a plethora of carving instruments to develop bas-relief plates. Eve Behar layers clay slabs cut from templates and stencils along with a contrasting color palette to form uniquely shaped flower bricks. And Jeremy Randall gathers local and recycled materials to build an outdoor oven for feeding the family and the soul. See what else you’ll find by clicking below!