Quick Tips: Two Great Ceramic Business Ideas

I spend a lot of time in the studio making and glazing work, but I often forget about the ceramic business-side of having a studio. From photographing your work to packing and shipping, it’s the little things that can make running your business seem overwhelming. But don’t fret–there are a lot of helpful tips for running a ceramic business in the CAN archives.

In today’s post, Mea Rhee and Mariko Paterson share two easy tricks for selling and promoting your work and ceramic business. Mea’s ceramic price markers can be made from scrap clay and are easily changed, and Mariko’s tip jars are a fabulous way to promote your work and small businesses in your area. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Ceramic Business Idea: Quick and Easy Price Markers

by Mea Rhee

When my work is out for sale, I like to display my prices in plain sight. This shows respect for my customers, by not making them work hard to find this information. Here’s an artistic way to do it, that doesn’t interfere with the aesthetics of the pots or the display. I made and fired small ceramic nuggets, with an angled top that faces toward the customer. They are coated in a glossy glaze, and can be written on with a dry-erase pen or a permanent marker. Dry-erase pens make it easy to change what’s written on them. Permanent marker can’t be smudged by customers, but can still be erased when needed with a little effort—simply scribble over permanent ink with a dry erase pen, then wipe the surface clean. The nuggets are also windproof when my sale display is outside. I get many compliments on them for being attractive, but I suspect customers are also happy to not have to wonder or ask about my prices.

Ceramic Business Idea: How to Make a Tip Jar

by Mariko Paterson

Years ago, I moved to Gabriola Island on Canada’s west coast. Not knowing anyone who lived there, I thought, “Hmmm, how am I going to get my ceramic name and face out there?” So in addition to creating a postcard insert distributed by the island’s newspaper, I decided to make a few tip jars for local businesses, totally unsolicited and free of charge. It was a well-intentioned, but slightly subversive way of showing the businesses how much I loved their products and services while at the same time providing a way to introduce myself to potential ceramic customers. Well, the business that came back to me was a bazillion fold as people lingered and yes, fingered, the various tip jar gifts I strategically positioned as they waited to pay up. Soon after, the sales and orders and students came rolling into my studio! I made this particular meat tips jar for G&S Meats and it is still one of my favorites!