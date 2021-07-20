New Webinar: Learn How to Build a Teapot with Sean Scott!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 1–3:30pm EDT USA

Registration fee: $35 Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.) Space is limited—Register today! Register now!

Seats Limited! Learn How to Build a Teapot with Sean Scott!

In this 2.5-hour workshop, Sean Scott will demonstrate how he handbuilds a teapot. Sean will cover all the details you need to learn how to tackle this complex form with just your hands and a few simple tools! Plus, all attendees will be entered in a drawing to win one of Sean’s mugs (like the one shown here)!

You’ll also learn how to:

Construct vessels out of textured slabs using paper templates and simple bisque molds

Explore options for lids, handles, spouts, knobs and feet

Play with aesthetic possibilities including proportions, surface design and metaphor

Define and refine your personal voice

And much more!

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.

You’ll also receive a link to the PDF resource document in your registration email that includes a list of Sean’s favorite tools, and helpful information about his firing temperatures and clay bodies!

