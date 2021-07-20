Ceramic Artists

New Webinar: Learn How to Build a Teapot with Sean Scott!

Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 1–3:30pm EDT USA

Registration fee: $35

Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)

In this 2.5-hour workshop, Sean Scott will demonstrate how he handbuilds a teapot. Sean will cover all the details you need to learn how to tackle this complex form with just your hands and a few simple tools! Plus, all attendees will be entered in a drawing to win one of Sean’s mugs (like the one shown here)!

You’ll also learn how to:

  • Construct vessels out of textured slabs using paper templates and simple bisque molds
  • Explore options for lids, handles, spouts, knobs and feet
  • Play with aesthetic possibilities including proportions, surface design and metaphor
  • Define and refine your personal voice
  • And much more!

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.

You’ll also receive a link to the PDF resource document in your registration email that includes a list of Sean’s favorite tools, and helpful information about his firing temperatures and clay bodies!

