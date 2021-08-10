New Webinar: Decorate Using Paper-Resists with Melissa Mencini!

Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 1–3pm EDT USA
Registration fee: $35
Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)
Space is limited—Register today!
Seats Limited! Learn How to Decorate a with Paper-Resist Glaze Patterns and More!
In this 2-hour workshop, Melissa Mencini will demonstrate how she makes and decorates a mug! After throwing the mug, Melissa will demonstrate how she creates paper-resist glaze patterns with a Silhouette cutting machine. You’ll learn the tricks of glazing at leather hard so you can create all-over patterns and still attach handles, knobs, and spouts. She’ll even cover her post firing techniques with commercial decals! Plus, all attendees will be entered in a drawing to win one of Melissa’s mugs (like the one shown here)!
You’ll also learn how to:
- Throw a mug and decorate it with all-over stenciled patterning
- Make stencils using a Silhouette cutting machine (plus other stencil-making techniques!)
- Successfully attach handles on top of a glazed or already-decorated surface
- Use basic design considerations to create a dynamic surface
- Apply decals after firing to create interesting layered patterns
- And much more!
Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.
You’ll also receive a link to the PDF resource document in your registration email that includes a list of Melissa’s favorite tools, and helpful information about her decorating materials, and a bonus Pottery Making Illustrated article!