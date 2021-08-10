New Webinar: Decorate Using Paper-Resists with Melissa Mencini!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 1–3pm EDT USA

Seats Limited! Learn How to Decorate a with Paper-Resist Glaze Patterns and More!

In this 2-hour workshop, Melissa Mencini will demonstrate how she makes and decorates a mug! After throwing the mug, Melissa will demonstrate how she creates paper-resist glaze patterns with a Silhouette cutting machine. You’ll learn the tricks of glazing at leather hard so you can create all-over patterns and still attach handles, knobs, and spouts. She’ll even cover her post firing techniques with commercial decals! Plus, all attendees will be entered in a drawing to win one of Melissa’s mugs (like the one shown here)!

You’ll also learn how to:

Throw a mug and decorate it with all-over stenciled patterning

Make stencils using a Silhouette cutting machine (plus other stencil-making techniques!)

Successfully attach handles on top of a glazed or already-decorated surface

Use basic design considerations to create a dynamic surface

Apply decals after firing to create interesting layered patterns

And much more!

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.

You’ll also receive a link to the PDF resource document in your registration email that includes a list of Melissa’s favorite tools, and helpful information about her decorating materials, and a bonus Pottery Making Illustrated article!

