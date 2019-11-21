Giving Tuesday 2019: Helping Artists Devastated by California Wildfires

According to CNN and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California has experienced its most deadly and destructive wildfires in the past two years. Longer drought periods, strong winds, and warmer temperatures have contributed to the increasing size and impact of these fires. Many artists were affected by these devastating fires, so CERF+ set up a California Fund to help these artists get back on their feet. To help out, Ceramic Arts Network is donating 10% of sales on 12/3/19 to the California Fund.

In this post, you’ll hear from some artists, including Marcus Maria Jung (pictured above) who have benefited from CERF+. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

The studio of Marcus Maria Jung, a sculptor in Santa Monica, California, was destroyed by a wildfire in November of 2015. “I am very grateful to receive this level of help in this challenging time,” said Jung. “The money will be put to good use in bringing back my creative, artistic and professional life. It does make a significant difference at this point in my life and in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster.”

Some other examples of how CERF+ funds were used include a ceramic artist who was forced to evacuate from her home and home-based studio for an extended period due to intense wildfire smoke. She used the funds to cover personal and art business expenses while away from her home. Another ceramic artist’s studio/gallery was severely damaged in a fire. She used the funds to replace a damaged kiln.

Ceramic Arts Network thanks CERF+ for their hard work in helping artists rebuild after catastrophes like the California wild fires.