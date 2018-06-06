So, you’ve built up a solid body of work and you feel ready to take the plunge into finding gallery representation. But how do you go about getting your work into a ceramic gallery? We get these types of questions a lot here at CAN, so we decided to gather up some information and advice from established artists and ceramic gallery owners and make a post about it!

In this post, Annie Chrietzberg will give you some tips for figuring out what galleries want. Enjoy, and good luck on getting your work into a ceramic gallery! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. Check out Ceramics Monthly’s annual Gallery Guide to find a ceramic art gallery near you!

Once your skills are developed, your work is conveying the intended ideas, and you’ve got a good body of work, how do you find a ceramic gallery to sell what you’ve made? The place where art and money meet is a strange one indeed, and of the many places and ways to sell pots and sculpture, the gallery relationship can seem the most mysterious. Approaching a ceramic gallery can be tricky for both new and established ceramic artists, and since gallery owners are people too, their preferences for interaction can be as diverse as their tastes. Not knowing all the answers, I asked some respected ceramic gallery owners to pass on a little guidance for the uninitiated about the artist/gallery relationship.

Scoping out a Ceramic Gallery

Get out and attend galleries and receptions to see what is being shown. That doesn’t mean emulate someone else’s work, but what you should notice is how work in a show relates to and presents itself, then imagine your work in a similar setting. Are your pieces ready to expose themselves on pedestals? Can they hold their own?

If you think so, and you’ve identified a ceramic gallery you would like to have display your work, do some basic research. Some galleries include preferred submission information on their websites. Follow the instructions, and try to go that extra step to make your submission interesting.

Making the Best Pitch

If the gallery asks for a hard copy submission, make it nice. Throw in some eye candy, such as colorful show announcements, and consider the details, such as the paper you use, the print quality, and how your presentation is put together—perhaps even how it emerges from the envelope. All the gallery owners I spoke with are happy to get a packet from an artist in the mail. If a gallery’s website doesn’t cover application specifics, put together a nice package containing printed images with title, dimensions, materials, and price, an artist statement, bio and a cover letter to introduce yourself and state your intentions. If you’re having trouble with writing an artist statement, bio, or resume, look at other artists’ websites for inspiration and to see how they have handled each of these tasks.

You can include a CD or DVD with digital images of your work, but to grab a gallery owner or director’s attention and encourage them to actually stick the disk into their computer and open the files, include some high-quality printed images of your best pieces.