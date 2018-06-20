The Clay Studio National Exhibition, Ceramic Arts Network Merit Award

Congratulations to Mark Goudy! His pieces which are on view now in “The Clay Studio National” exhibition at The Clay Studio in Philadelphia, won the Ceramic Arts Network Merit Award! The $200 award recognizes Mark’s unique contemplative pieces, with minimal forms paired with subtle patterning. –Ceramic Arts Network Editors

Here’s Mark’s explanation of this work, titled Experience Objects: “This work merges my engineering and artistic sensibilities. My continued passion with the medium is stimulated by the exploration of design, process, form, pattern, and the myriad levels of problem solving that are intrinsic to my work. I am drawn to minimalist archetypal forms that reflect the geometries of nature. Weathered stones are a central inspiration for me. These perfect forms emerge through the planetary process of plate tectonics where cooling magma from deep in the earth is brought to the surface and subjected to the physics of erosion over eons. These rounded shapes can be seen on any beach, in any stream bed. Echoes of this timeless progression reverberate in my work.”