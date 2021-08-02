Call for Entries: September 2021

international exhibitions

September 8, 2021 entry deadline

California, Sacramento “NCECA 2022 Annual– Belonging” (February 20–May 8, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Hosted by Crocker Art Museum. Artists must not be matriculating for a degree in higher education. All works must be primarily ceramics and responsive to the theme. NCECA membership is not a requirement of eligibility, however, NCECA members receive complimentary entry fees to NCECA exhibitions. Fee: $45 (non-member); no fee for members. Juried from digital. Curated by Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy. Contact NCECA, 4845 Pearl East Circle, Suite 101, Boulder, CO 80301; kate@nceca.net; https://nceca.net.

September 15, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “CraftForms 2021” (December 3, 2021–January 29, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work must be original. Accepting various mediums, including ceramics. All work must be for sale and cannot have previously been on exhibit at Wayne Art Center. Selected works will be on display in the Davenport Gallery of the Wayne Art Center in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Carol Sauvion. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; pam@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.wayneart.org.

September 29, 2021 entry deadline

California, Sacramento “NCECA 2022 Juried Student Exhibition (NJSE)” (February 20–May 8, 2022) open to students enrolled in the US, Canada, and Mexico; undergraduate, graduate, and post-baccalaureate students. Works submitted for the exhibition must have been completed within 12 months of the submission deadline. Applicants must have been working toward a degree at the time the work was created. Fee: $30 (non-member); no fee for members. Juried from digital. Jurors: Patsy Cox, Andres Payan Estrada. Contact NCECA, 4845 Pearl East Circle, Suite 101, Boulder, CO 80301; kate@nceca.net; https://nceca.net.

October 10, 2021 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Winter Warmers Annual Cup Show” (January 1–31, 2022) open to residents of the US and Canada. Apply with 3 cups for inclusion in this annual show, which will take place in-person and online. Gallery will pay for return shipping of unsold cups, and 5% of show sales will be donated to feed local neighbors in need. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: Ann Marie Cooper. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

October 14, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Fourteenth Annual Cup Show: Form and Function” (November 12–December 10) open to both functional and sculptural work that addresses the idea of “the cup,” including its relation to history, politics, craft, technology, utility, and narrative. Work must have been completed in the last three years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Molly Anne Bishop. Contact the Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 West Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-872-3886; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery/exhibition-opportunity/index.html.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Solo Artist Exhibition Opportunity” (March 11–April 9, 2022) open to proposals for all forms of contemporary ceramic artwork, including functional studio pottery, sculptural work, and installation work. Mixed-media proposals are acceptable if clay is the primary material. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Clay Center Board of Directors. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 41001 S. Broad St., #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; claycenternola@gmail.com; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

November 12, 2021 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2022” (February 4–25, 2022) open to artists worldwide. Work must be made primarily of clay. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Courtney Murphy. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

united states exhibitions

September 1, 2021 entry deadline

Mississippi, Hattiesburg “Little Things Matter: Small-Scale Sculpture Exhibition” (October 14–November 5) open to all US residents, 18 years of age or older. Entries must have been completed within the last 5 years. Works in any 3D medium and all forms of representational, non-representational, abstract and non-objective sculpture are eligible. Works on pedestals must not exceed 10×10 inches and must not be taller than 20 inches. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: George Beasley. Contact The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art, 2609 West 4th Street, GHB 106, Hattiesburg, MS 39406; mark.rigsby@usm.edu; www.usm.edu/performing-visual-arts/museum-art.php.

September 1, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, West Palm Beach “10th Annual Juried Exhibition” (September 30–October 15) open to all established, mid-career and emerging artists in the US. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years and not previously exhibited in JF Gallery. Work in 2D and 3D media is eligible. 2D work must be wired and ready for hanging. Sculptures not to exceed 100 pounds in weight. Open to all mediums and genres. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the JF Gallery, 3901 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405; info@jfgallery.com; www.jfgallery.com.

September 12, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, Columbia “The Clay Cup V: Vessel, Icon, Canvas” (October 25–December 2) open to residents 18 years of age and older. Work must be ceramic and address the theme of the cup. Enter up to 3 pieces or sets. Sets must be measured and priced as one. No piece or set should exceed 14 inches in any dimension or 10 pounds in weight. Fee: $30 (non-student); $25 (student). Juried from digital. Juror: Kevin Snipes. Contact Bingham Gallery, University of Missouri, A 126 Fine Arts Building, Columbia, MO 65211; pintzj@missouri.edu; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8797.

September 12, 2021 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Worcester “Annual Cup Show” (December 1–24) open to any artists living or working in the United States, ages 18 and over. No larger than 10 inches tall and 6 inches wide (around standard cup size). All work must be available for sale. Open to ceramics of varying types, but must be functional. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Worcester Center for Crafts, 25 Sagamore Road, Worcester, MA 01605; ccasey4@worcester.edu; https://wccgallerystore.com.

September 17, 2021 entry deadline

Maryland, Baltimore “Teapots IX” (January 8–February 26, 2022) open to ceramic artists who reside in the US. Work must have been completed in the past two years. Clay must be the primary material. All works must be for sale. Images submitted must be of work available for the exhibition. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Jen Allen. Contact Baltimore Clayworks, Inc., 5707 Smtih Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209; info@baltimoreclayworks.org; 410-578-1919; https://baltimoreclayworks.org.

September 17, 2021 entry deadline

Indiana, Indianapolis “Quenched” (November 1–December 16) open to artists over the age of 18 residing in the US. Quenched is a juried exhibition featuring ceramic cups—showcasing your take on what a drinking vessel embodies. All ceramic mediums are eligible. Work must be made within the last 2 years and not previously shown at the Indianapolis Art Center. All work must be original and made by the artist or artist team. Collaborative works made between artists are eligible for inclusion. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Mariah Niedbalski, Luke Huling, and Sarah Anderson. Contact Indianapolis Art Center, Marilyn K. Glick School of Art, 820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN 46220; jbanister@indplsartcenter.org; www.indplsartcenter.org.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Sarasota “Overflowing

ACS First Functional Cup Show” (December 9–January 14) open to all material suitable for functional ware. All works must be food safe and for sale. All applicants can submit up to 3 submissions. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Osa Atoe. Contact Art Center Sarasota, 707 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236; andrew@artsarasota.org; 941-365-2032; https://artcentersarasota.submittable.com/submit/192963/overflowing-acs-first-functional-cup-show.

regional exhibitions

September 5, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Boulder “Vibrant & Bold” (September 29–October 31) open to Colorado residents. All entries must be of original design and personal execution. Categories include: painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, mixed media. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact R Gallery, 2027 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302; submissions@rgallery.art; https://rgallery.art.

September 17, 2021 entry deadline

California, Newport Beach “56th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition” (October 9) open to accomplished artists 18 years of age and older. Exhibition is limited to 2 works per artist. Registration is required and will be limited as space permits. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Cultural Arts Division, Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, CA 92660; arts@newportbeachca.gov; www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Hawaii, Hilo “Hawaii Nei Art Exhibition” (November 5–December 2) open only to Hawai’i Island artists in all mediums and styles. The main subject(s) of your piece(s) must be a species native to Hawai‘i Island which can include both indigenous (naturally occurs in other places) and endemic (specific to one place) species. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Jurors: Marilyn Nicholson, Sierra McDaniel, Brandy Serikaku. Contact Hawai’i Nei, Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio St., Hilo, HI 96720; hawaii.nei.art@gmail.com; www.hawaiineiartcontest.org.

fairs and festivals

November 15, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Cedar Key “Old Florida Celebration of the Arts” (April 9–10, 2022) open to all mediums. All work must be original design of the accepted artist. This juried event attracts 18,000 visitors annually and offers approximately $15,000 in prize money and purchase awards. Applications accepted through www.Zapplication.org. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, PO Box 298, Cedar Key, FL 32625; cedarkeyartsfestival@gmail.com; www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.