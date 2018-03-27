Artist Q&A: Visit the Union Project in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

The Union Project in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a mission of connecting communities through the arts and making the arts more accessible to underserved communities. In tonight’s Artist Q&A, we are sharing a short video clip in which we find out more about how they accomplish this mission. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Learn How the Union Project Makes their Programs Inclusive

This clip was excerpted from Sights & Ceramics: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sights & Ceramics is a new CLAYflicks-exclusive series that explores cities and locations that have a strong ceramic arts presence. See the whole episode, plus Sights & Ceramics: Portland, Oregon, with a subscription to CLAYflicks!