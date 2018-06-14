Artist Q&A: Sunshine Cobb: Why I am a Clay Artist

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

We all make for different reasons. Being a clay artist can be challenging, but the payoff is worth it when you get to do what you’re passionate about (and what’s better than that?!). In tonight’s Artist Q&A, an excerpt from Conversations with the Objective Clay Artist Collective, Sunshine Cobb shares why she became a clay artist. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. To see Sunshine’s full interview, and learn how she approaches making mugs, subscribe to CLAYflicks!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This clip was excerpted from Conversations with the Objective Clay Artist Collective, which is available for streaming on CLAYflicks.

Don’t miss a single video! Subscribe to CLAYflicks!

Sign up for CLAYflicks and enjoy binge watching ALL of the FULL-LENGTH professionally produced instructional videos in the Ceramic Arts Network Presents video collection! Plus, you’ll get access to CLAYflicks exclusive content like our Sights & Ceramics series and Talking Clay with Simon Levin. CLAYflicks is like Netflix™, but for ceramic artists!