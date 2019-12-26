Ceramic Artists

Artist Q&A: Remembering Warren MacKenzie—Reflecting on a Clay Icon

See the transcript below!

• December 26, 2019 • Add Comment

warren mackenzie

A year ago today, the clay community lost an icon. In a new and very special episode of Talking Clay, Simon Levin sits down with Warren MacKenzie’s daughter Tamsyn, and former students and friends Randy Johnston, Mark Pharis, and Guillermo Cuellar, to pay tribute to Warren and his legacy. In tonight’s Artist Q&A, we present an excerpt in which they to pay tribute to Warren and his legacy, and discuss how they transitioned from mentor to friend and colleague. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Talking Clay 9: Remembering Warren MacKenzie, which is exclusively available on CLAYflicks. Subscribers can click here to view the entire interview. Not a subscriber (yet!)? Click here to learn more about CLAYflicks and how it can help you be a better artist today!

