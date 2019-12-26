Artist Q&A: Remembering Warren MacKenzie—Reflecting on a Clay Icon

A year ago today, the clay community lost an icon. In a new and very special episode of Talking Clay, Simon Levin sits down with Warren MacKenzie’s daughter Tamsyn, and former students and friends Randy Johnston, Mark Pharis, and Guillermo Cuellar, to pay tribute to Warren and his legacy. In tonight’s Artist Q&A, we present an excerpt in which they to pay tribute to Warren and his legacy, and discuss how they transitioned from mentor to friend and colleague. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

