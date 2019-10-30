Artist Q&A: Matt Krousey on Pursuing Pottery as a Career

Pursuing pottery as a career (or any art career for that matter) isn’t always easy. As potter Matt Krousey explains in this interview, he received some pushback from his high school guidance counselors when he stated he was interested in a pottery career. Luckily, he followed his gut and took an interesting route to get where he is today. Learn all about his road to becoming a full-time potter, and it just might inspire you to take the plunge and pursue a career in pottery too! —Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Advice for Those Seeking Pottery Careers

