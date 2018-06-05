Artist Q&A: The Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild on Changing Lives Through Art

While filming the latest edition of Sights & Ceramics: Pittsburgh, we stopped by the Manchester Craftsman’s Guild and spoke with the CEO, Bill Strickland. We learned how ceramics changed Bill’s life and how he made it his mission to bring art to his community. Since opening, the Guild has expanded from ceramics to photography, digital arts, design, sculpture, printmaking, drawing, and painting.

Strickland challenges us to change the way we think about art and the world. If you’re ever in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, stop by the Manchester Bidwell Corporation and take a free tour of the center. And without further adieu, take it away Bill. Enjoy! -Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

