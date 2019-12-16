Artist Q&A: Kevin Crowe on Living the Authentic Life

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

We all know that making a living as an artist is a challenging endeavor, but the rewards make it worth the struggle. In today’s Artist Q&A, an excerpt from Courtenay Singer’s documentary Out of the Fire (now streaming on CLAYflicks!), Kevin Crowe and his former apprentice Krista Loomans discuss following your dreams and living an authentic life. I thought this clip was good food for thought as we all approach the new year. Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

