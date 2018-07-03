Artist Q&A: Dennis Meiners on Artistic Development

We all have our own unique experiences in our artistic development and if you are like us, you never tire of talking to fellow artists about this. In this clip from Sights & Ceramics: Portland Oregon, Dennis Meiners talks about his artistic evolution from a wheel-throwing, gas-firing potter to handbuilding and firing in an electric kiln. He also shares a quick snapshot of his sprigging process! -Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brought to you with support from Skutt Products, Inc.

Don’t miss a single video! Subscribe to CLAYflicks!

Sign up for CLAYflicks and enjoy binge watching ALL of the FULL-LENGTH professionally produced instructional videos in the Ceramic Arts Network Presents video collection! Plus, you’ll get access to CLAYflicks exclusive content like our Sights & Ceramics series and Talking Clay with Simon Levin. CLAYflicks is like Netflix™, but for ceramic artists!

When you first started out, did you have any preconceived notions about what it was to be a potter? Tell us about it in the comments!