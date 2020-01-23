Artist Q&A: Deb Schwartzkopf on How to Keep Your Studio Business Organized

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

How do you turn your passion into a successful studio business? We turned to Deb Schwartzkopf, owner of Rat City Studios, a thriving community studio in Seattle, Washington, for some advice. In this video interview, Deb shares how uses free online programs to keep her business running smoothly. With studio assistant schedules, class firings, and her own personal studio deadlines, free programs like Asana, Google Drive, and Google Calendar are must-haves to keep your studio business organized. Take it away Deb! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

