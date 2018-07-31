Artist Q&A: Bryan Hopkins: Why I Explore New Forms

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Changing your forms, textures, or glazes can be a scary endeavor–especially when your income is directly tied to the pots you sell. But, in order to grow your work, sometimes it is necessary to take that leap of faith and push your work into a new direction. In tonight’s Artist Q&A, full-time studio potter Bryan Hopkins discusses some of the rewards and challenges of being a studio artist. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. To see Bryans’s full interview, and learn more about the rewards (and challenges) of being a studio artist, subscribe to CLAYflicks!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This clip was excerpted from Conversations with the Objective Clay Artist Collective, which is available for streaming on CLAYflicks.

Don’t miss a single video! Subscribe to CLAYflicks!

Sign up for CLAYflicks and enjoy binge watching ALL of the FULL-LENGTH professionally produced instructional videos in the Ceramic Arts Network Presents video collection! Plus, you’ll get access to CLAYflicks exclusive content like our Sights & Ceramics series and Talking Clay with Simon Levin. CLAYflicks is like Netflix™, but for ceramic artists!

Have you been thinking of changing your forms? Tell us about your process in the comments!