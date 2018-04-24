Artist Q&A: The Ash Street Project

While filming our first edition of Sights & Ceramics: Portland, Oregon, we stopped by the Ash Street Project and immediately felt an overwhelming sense of community throughout the organization. We met with Thomas Orr, co-founder of Ash Street Project, who gave us a glimpse into life at the studio and the mission of the project. When asked how they facilitate a balance between educating, making, and building a community within the studio, Thomas had one simple answer–brown bag lunches. Watch the video below for the full story. Enjoy! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
