Zoom Webinar FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if I have signed up for the webinar successfully?

You should receive a confirmation email, as well as be redirected to a confirmation page after you successfully register. To help ensure that the confirmation emails get into your inbox, add no-reply@zoom.us to your email’s address book or safe senders list. For more tips on receiving emails from Zoom, check out this article.

I never received my confirmation email. What should I do?

If you did not receive the confirmation email, please check your Spam folder for these e-mails, as some services may mistakenly mark them as Spam.

If you do not see the confirmation email in your spam folders, please contact editor@ceramicartsnetwork.org and ask for another copy of the email to be sent.

How do I join the webinar?

To join the webinar, click the link in your registration confirmation email or that you received in the confirmation page after you registered. See images below.

Tip: Use links in the confirmation email to add the event to your calendar. You can then join the webinar through the link in your calendar listing.

Email confirmation:

Registration confirmation web page:

Manually joining a webinar

Locate the meeting ID/webinar ID from your registration email. It may appear at the end of the phone dial-in information, or it will be in the join link, just after https://zoom.us/w/ Sign in to the Zoom Desktop Client or Mobile App. Click or tap Join a Meeting. Enter the webinar ID, and click Join or tap Join Meeting. If prompted, enter your name and email address, then click Join Webinar or tap Join.

Waiting for the host to start the webinar

If the host hasn’t started broadcasting the webinar or is preparing using a practice session, you’ll receive the following message:

If you receive a message showing the date and time of the webinar, check the the date and start time of the webinar including the timezone. Make sure to join when the webinar starts.

I missed the webinar. How can I watch it after the live event?

Ceramic Arts Network currently offers two webinar series: Talking Clay Field Trips (1.25 hours, unpaid) and Workshop from Home (2 hours, paid)

Talking Clay Field Trips

Talking Clay Field Trips are shorter webinars with more of a conversational format. Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, they focus not just on the “how to” but also on the “why to” and feature short demonstrations.

If you cannot make it to a live Talking Clay Field Trip event, a recording will be posted outside the paywall on CLAYflicks, within 48 hours of the live event. The recording will remain outside the paywall for 14 days following. After 14 days, it will be available to CLAYflicks subscribers only.

Workshop from Home

Workshop from Home webinars are structured more like an in-person workshop, focused primarily on step-by-step instruction. There is a $35 fee to attend Workshop from Home webinars.

A link to a recording of this webinar will be emailed to all paid registrants within 48 hours of the live event, and is available for 30 days. A link to the a PDF of resources from the webinar will also be included in the email.

What if I get disconnected during the webinar

If you get disconnected during the webinar, use the same link in your confirmation email to log back into the webinar.

If your connection is slow, it sometimes helps to log out and log back in to the webinar through the link in your confirmation email.

How can I ask questions during the webinar?

During Ceramic Arts Network webinars, the chat is not available to attendees, but attendees can use the Q&A functionality to ask questions.

To use the Q&A functionality, just click or tap on the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and type your question in. The host will then ask the question on your behalf.

If the question has already been asked, the host may choose to type the answer in, or let you know that it will be in the video recording rather than interrupting the presenter.