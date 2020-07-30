Important: Please Reset Your Password

Dear Fellow Ceramic Artist,

We have been informed by the company that manages our website that their system was possibly infiltrated by an unknown third-party (hacked). While we cannot confirm for certain whether personal contact data on our Ceramic Arts Network site was accessed, we can assure you that no financial information was compromised.

In response to this situation, the website management company has already taken steps to immediately change security protocols for all the websites that company oversees, including ours. In order for those new protocols to take effect, and if you are a registered user of this website, you must log out and reset your password immediately.

Here’s how to reset your password

Click here to go to the password reset page. Enter the email address associated with your account, then click the button to submit your request.

After clicking the button, you will see the message below. Look in your Inbox for a message from us. Click the link in that email to be taken to the password reset page on our site.

Once you’ve reset your password, your name should appear in the upper right corner of the browser page to indicate you were successful. If you are not signed in, then you will see the words “SIGN IN” as shown below.

This user is not yet signed in

This user is signed in

