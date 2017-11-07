Figure to Function with Tara Wilson
Inspired by the human form and the natural world, Tara Wilson strives to make “pots that speak softly yet reveal complexity in both form and surface through continued investigation and use.” And her pots do that so well! In this video, Tara demonstrates her techniques for making thrown-and-altered pottery with gentle curves and subtle details that reveal themselves over time. Filled with great tips on how to add movement and personality to tight wheel-thrown pots, the video will inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and try something new!
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 – Mug
- Chapter 2 – Teapot
- Chapter 3 – Pitcher
- Chapter 4 – Basket
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Studio Tour
- Bonus – Surface
About the Artist
Tara Wilson holds a BFA from the University of Tennessee and an MFA from the University of Florida. In 2008, after finishing residencies at The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts and Red Lodge Clay Center, Tara set up her studio in Montana City, Montana. She has given lectures and workshops throughout the United States and her wood-fired utilitarian work has been exhibited internationally. When not working in the studio, she can be often be found in the south hills on her mountain bike. To learn more about Tara Wilson and see more images of her work, please visit www.tarawilsonpottery.com.
Lovely work! Those handles have such interest.