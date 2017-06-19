Fundamentals of Mold Making and Slipcasting with Guy Michael Davis
Molds are a simple way to create simple or complex forms that allow you to make multiple copies of a form with little effort. When you do this, the individual forms lose their preciousness, which allows you the freedom to creatively experiment. And as you build a library of forms, you’ll find even greater flexibility as you cut and reassemble shapes in any number of configurations. Guy Michael leads you step-by-step through the entire mold making and slip casting process. By the end of his demonstration, you’ll understand the principles of making both single and multi-part molds as well as how to make your own slip and successfully cast pieces.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Basic Tools
- Chapter 2 - Simple Molds
- Chapter 3 - Multiple Piece Molds
- Chapter 4 - Mixing Casting Slip
- Chapter 5 - One Piece Molds
- Chapter 6 - Joining Cast Pieces
- Conclusion
About the Artist
Guy Micheal Davis holds a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute and an MFA from The Ohio State University. His work has been exhibited internationally and he has participated in residencies at the Richard Carter Studio, Pope Valley, California; Dresden Porcelain Manufactory, Dresden, Germany; and Walbzrych Porcelain Factory, Walbzrych, Poland. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at the University of Cincinnati and a member of Future Retrieval, a collaboration with artist Katie Parker. To learn more about Guy Michael Davis, please visit guymichaeldavis.blogspot.com. To learn more about Future Retrieval, please visit futureretrieval.blogspot.com.
great introduction to casting. chapter 5 is a duplicate of chapter two though 😊
Hi Janice, thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We will fix this ASAP and get the correct video up.