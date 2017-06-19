What If? With Sandi Pierantozzi
In this best-selling Ceramic Arts Daily DVD, Sandi Pierantozzi skillfully demonstrates her soft slab handbuilding techniques, which she has perfected over the past 25 years. Sandi guides you through a variety of her signature processes and demonstrates how a wide variety of forms can be created from the same beginning. By showing a vast array of possibilities for form, Sandi will engage you in the creative process, encouraging the question of “What if I try this…?” A seasoned workshop presenter, Sandi clearly and concisely covers practical topics you may have wondered about. Once you see her work and her demonstrations, you’ll realize how her style has now become a part of the studio ceramic art vocabulary.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Strong Slabs
- Chapter 2 - Texture
- Chapter 3 - Rectangular Templates
- Chapter 4 - Tripod Pot
- Chapter 5 - Wavy Bottom Pot
- Chapter 6 - Darted Bowl
- Chapter 7 - Circular Logic
- Chapter 8 - Cone To Bowl
- Chapter 9 - Conical Lid
- Chapter 10 - Textured Template
- Chapter 11 - Experimenting With Handles
- Chapter 12 - Puffy Handles
- Chapter 13 - Parts & Darts
- Chapter 14 - Alternative Parts
- Chapter 15 - Pouring Pot
- Chapter 16 - Mixing & Matching
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Adding Interest to a Tumbler
About the Artist
Sandi Pierantozzi maintains the “Neighborhood Potters” studio with her husband Neil Patterson in Philadelphia, and has been a potter for more than 25 years. She has presented numerous workshops across the country, and has exhibited her work nationally and abroad. Her work has been featured in Ceramics Monthly and more than a dozen books on the ceramic arts. To learn more about Sandi and see images of her work, please visit sandiandneil.com.
The best videos I can’t get enough of them.what a brilliant site now a member of clayflix I can’t get anything like this in the United Kindom, well done keep them coming.