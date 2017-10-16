Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs with Liz Zlot Summerfield
In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, Liz Zlot Summerfield demonstrates her techniques for making handbuilt functional pottery with soft slabs and energetic surfaces. Liz explains how to develop interesting forms and the how to effectively use various materials to develop a creative look and feel for the surface. You’ll enjoy the easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions geared to clay lovers at every skill level.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Simple Juice Cup
- Chapter 2 - Darted Cup
- Chapter 3 - Salt & Pepper
- Chapter 4 - Cream & Sugar
- Chapter 5 - Decorating
- Conclusion
- Bonus – Aprons
- Bonus - Oval Brick
- Bonus - Studio Tour
- Bonus – Tools
About the Artist
Liz Zlot Summerfield earned her M.F.A in ceramics from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and her B.A. from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She has been a visiting artist and teacher at numerous clay facilities, colleges, and universities. Her work is exhibited nationally through exhibitions, galleries, and fine craft shows. Currently, Liz resides in Western North Carolina with her husband, Scott Summerfield, and their daughter, Roby. Both are fulltime artists working from their studios located at their home in Bakersville. To learn more, please visit www.lzspottery.com.
