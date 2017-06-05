Clay Projects & Fundamentals with Neil Patterson
In this DVD for aspiring ceramic artists and teachers, Neil Patterson focuses on the fundamentals of working with clay to provide an indispensable resource for those just starting out in clay, and those who teach them. The DVD is structured in the same way Neil approaches a semester of beginning ceramics, starting with pinch pots and moving on to more complex slab-built pieces. In addition to demonstrating eight hands-on projects, Neil provides an introduction to studio materials, as well as a bonus guide geared specifically toward teachers to help them address state educational goals and standards.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Tools
- Chapter 2 - Pinch Pot
- Chapter 3 - Coil Building
- Chapter 4 - Clay Figures
- Chapter 5 - Slab Building
- Chapter 6 - Tiles
- Chapter 7 - Slab Vase
- Chapter 8 - Simple Teapot
- Chapter 9 - Amphora
- Chapter 10 - Architectural Forms
- Conclusion
About the Artist
Neil Patterson operates the “Neighborhood Potters” studio with his wife Sandi Pierantozzi in Philadelphia, and has been making pots for more than 25 years. In 1986, he earned a BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art, followed by an MFA from Louisiana State University in 1992. Neil is passionate about teaching the craft of ceramics, and has more than 23 years of experience teaching to all ages and skill levels. To learn more about Neil, please visit www.sandiandneil.com.
Comment
Comment
I really enjoyed the video.