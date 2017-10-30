Uncommon Impressions with Kyla Toomey
There is something really special about using a tool you made on your work. Even the simplest of tools made with your own hands make marks that are uniquely yours. Kyla Toomey found that making simple tools enabled her to create a distinctive body of work that is unmistakably hers. If you are interested in making pots that are unmistakably your own, Kyla’s video is packed with ideas and information to help you do that! In addition to inspiring you to think outside the store-bought toolbox, Kyla presents practical throwing and glazing tips throughout the presentation.
Comment
Comment
Masses of valuable information here! Off to my studio now to try out some of the many techniques described. Inspirational – Thank you Kyla.