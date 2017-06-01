Sewing Clay with Lauren Karle
If you ever find yourself in a rut in the studio, making the same forms over and over again and you are not sure how to get out, we have your antidote right here! In this video, Lauren Karle will help you discover new forms and ways to decorate them through play and experimentation.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Developing Forms
- Chapter 2 - Slip Transfer Materials
- Chapter 3 - Portion Plates
- Chapter 4 - Plate-O-Matic
- Chapter 5 - Mugs
- Chapter 6 - Milkshake Glass
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Color & Form
- Bonus - Creating Pattern
About the Artist
Lauren Karle earned her BA in K-12 Art Education from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. After teaching middle school art in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Lauren was a post-baccalaureate student at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln for two years before completing her MFA in ceramics at Kansas State University in 2014. In 2015, she was awarded the Betty Woodman Prize and participated in the Future of Food thematic as an Artist-in-Residence at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. She has written for Ceramics Monthly and Ceramics Technical. To learn more about Lauren and see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com.
Chapter 2 does not contain any information on Slip Transfer Mats or how she makes them. It appears some material is missing.
Hi Susan, sorry for the confusion. We had abbreviated the title to “Slip Transfer Mats,” when the real title is “Slip Transfer Materials.”