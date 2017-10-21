Layered Surfaces with Erin Furimsky
When you look at pots in magazines, online, or at shows, you know it’s the pieces with interesting layered surfaces that catch your attention. After all the work we do in learning how to form pieces by hand or on the wheel, we often skip spending time on decorating — and that makes all the difference in the world. Using a variety of techniques and materials, Erin demonstrates how you can create visual depth to your surfaces. She works with clay at every stage from leather-hard to glazed using a variety of techniques. After you watch her demonstrate, you’ll be able to take something as simple as a circle and create different surfaces — something crisp, something detailed, something with relief — all used together to create a surface that will turn people’s heads.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Surface: Underglazes and Paper Stencils
- Chapter 2 - Surface: Rubber Stamping & Shellac Resists
- Chapter 3 - Surface: Slip Trailed Underglaze Layers & Mishima
- Chapter 4 - Surface: Paper Stencils, Photo Copy Printing, & Underglaze Inlays
- Chapter 5 - Surface: Paper Stencils, Underglazes, & Slip Trailing
- Chapter 6 - Surface: Stamping Underglazes & Sgraffito
- Chapter 7 - Spraying Glazes
- Chapter 8 - Post Firing: Luster
- Chapter 9 - Post Firing: Decals
- Conclusion
About the Artist
Erin Furimsky is a studio artist in Normal, Illinois, whose work focuses on the relationship of sculptural form with highly ornamented surfaces. She holds a BFA from The Pennsylvania State University (1997) and an MFA from The Ohio State University (2002). Her work is exhibited nationally and internationally. In 2006, she was selected as an emerging artist by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. She has participated in numerous artist residencies, presented at national workshops, as well as serving as a visiting professor at Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. To learn more and see more images of Erin’s work, visit www.erinfurimsky.com.
Comment
Comment
This is the most inspiring and informative video I have ever seen.Thank you for sharing your knowledge I am Just starting out in pottery and found it hard to find information that I could understand and put into practice as far as decorations I could use.So once again thank you.
Ann.uk