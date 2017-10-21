Layered Surfaces with Erin Furimsky

When you look at pots in magazines, online, or at shows, you know it’s the pieces with interesting layered surfaces that catch your attention. After all the work we do in learning how to form pieces by hand or on the wheel, we often skip spending time on decorating — and that makes all the difference in the world. Using a variety of techniques and materials, Erin demonstrates how you can create visual depth to your surfaces. She works with clay at every stage from leather-hard to glazed using a variety of techniques. After you watch her demonstrate, you’ll be able to take something as simple as a circle and create different surfaces — something crisp, something detailed, something with relief — all used together to create a surface that will turn people’s heads.