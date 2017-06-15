Elevating the Handmade with Julia Galloway
In this video, Julia Galloway shares a wide variety of her inventive throwing and handbuilding techniques, her beautiful surface techniques, and so much more! Julia covers five of her signature forms from start to finish, plus several approaches to creating narrative surfaces with text, imagery, slip, and glaze. In addition to an abundance of great throwing, handbuilding, and surface techniques, Julia shares her insights into being a craftsperson in this day and age, along with great stories from her years in clay. After watching this video, you’ll feel like you spent an afternoon with Julia in her studio one on one.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Juice Cups
- Chapter 2 - Salt & Pepper
- Chapter 3 - Sugar Bowl
- Chapter 4 - Cream & Sugar
- Chapter 5 – Pitcher
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Julia's Collection
- Bonus - Studio Tour
About the Artist
Julia Galloway is a utilitarian potter, director of the School of Art and professor at the University of Montana, Missoula. Julia was born and raised in Boston. She earned her BFA at New York State College of Art & Design at Alfred University and her MFA at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Julia has exhibited across the United States, Canada, and Asia and her work is included in the collections of numerous museums including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. and the Long Beach Art Museum in Long Beach, California. She has served on the boards of the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts and The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts. To learn more about Julia, please visit www.juliagalloway.com
Wow, what an amazing gift. Thank you so much Julia for thoughtful, inspiring, generous wisdom.