Creative Forming with Custom Texture with Amy Sanders
Raised in a quilting and sewing family, Amy Sanders pieces together clay in a manner similar to sewing clothing or quilting, and capturing the plastic nature of clay, provides Amy with a natural transition from the sewing machine to the clay studio. Nostalgic, vintage and historic fabrics inspire her surfaces and she sees clay as a canvas — a place to layer imagery, pattern and texture. In this comprehensive 4-disc DVD collection, Amy leads you through her process of developing the tools you need and instructions required to create richly textured handbuilt and thrown pieces that are sure to inspire your own lively creations.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Basic Stamps
- Chapter 2 - Texture Plates
- Chapter 3 - Stamp Applique
- Chapter 4 - Draped Plate
- Chapter 5 - Small Dowel Vase
- Chapter 6 - Quilted Wall Piece
- Chapter 7 - Cream & Sugar
- Chapter 8 - Pressed Tray
- Chapter 9 - Quilted Vase
- Conclusion
About the Artist
Amy Sanders first discovered clay as an undergraduate student studying biology at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. She quickly switched majors and graduated with a BA in art and secondary education. Amy has been teaching throwing and handbuilding classes at Clayworks Studio in Charlotte, North Carolina, for 11 years. In addition to exhibiting her work and presenting workshops nationally, Amy was an artist in residence at McColl Center for Visual Art, and completed a large-scale public art tile project for the city of Charlotte in conjunction with a residency at Garinger High School. To learn more about Amy and see more images of her work, please visit www.theretherepottery.blogspot.com.
