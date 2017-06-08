Altered Forms with Textured Surfaces with Bill Wilkey
In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video Series, Bill Wilkey shares his techniques for creating wheel-thrown-and-altered, as well as handbuilt pots with layers of texture. Bill begins on the wheel with a simple diner mug, and then moves on to a more-complex sugar jar. Each of these is softly squared off, then textured with layers of contrasting texture on each plane, and finished off with pinched handles that complement the overall piece. Bill rounds out the program with a large oval basket, which is handbuilt using a bisque mold and added coils of clay. He shares his insights for avoiding the pitfalls of working with large, wide bisque molds so that you will be able to tackle this challenging shape with ease. Throughout the video, Bill shares tips for creating work with exceptional function and craftsmanship.
About the Artist
Bill Wilkey is currently an artist in residence at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, Montana. He earned his MFA from the University of Missouri–Columbia, and his BFA from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Bill has also studied at noted craft schools such as Penland School of Crafts in Western North Carolina, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, on the coast of Maine. Bill’s work has been widely exhibited nationally. In 2014, he was chosen as one of Ceramics Monthly’s Emerging Artists. He has also been featured on the cover of Pottery Making Illustrated. To learn more about Bill and see more images of his work, please visit www.wilkeyarts.com.
Like all video’s this one is a lot about the HOW, but much more about the WHY. And that inspired me a lot and taught me so much ! Thanks Bill.